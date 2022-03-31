SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Short Interest Update

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,898,100 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 1,364,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 421.8 days.

OTCMKTS SCBGF opened at $25.67 on Thursday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCBGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SIG Combibloc Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.