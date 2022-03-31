Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives $6.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. lowered their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGTX opened at $1.49 on Monday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.