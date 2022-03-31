Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

VMC opened at $187.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

