Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXYAY. Baader Bank raised Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sika has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.80.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.