Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) to report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $151.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average of $169.81. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 258,534 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

