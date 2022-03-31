Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $194.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.67.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $151.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.81.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

