Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSD. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

NYSE SSD opened at $112.07 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

