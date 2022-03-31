Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Mar 31st, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHIGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 7,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

