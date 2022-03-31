Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 7,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

