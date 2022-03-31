Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,066,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 297,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

