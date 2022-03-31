Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.
Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,066,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 297,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (Get Rating)
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
