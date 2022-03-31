SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of SKM stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.74.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,863 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 434,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,037 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 687.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.