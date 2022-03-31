Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,325. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.52.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $136.40 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

