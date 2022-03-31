SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

SLRC stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.15. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 344,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 27.5% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

