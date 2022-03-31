SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,142,405 shares.The stock last traded at 5.51 and had previously closed at 5.93.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get SmartRent alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 7.03.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.