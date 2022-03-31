SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,142,405 shares.The stock last traded at 5.51 and had previously closed at 5.93.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is 7.03.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.