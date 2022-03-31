Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential downside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNOW. BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,500. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.42.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

