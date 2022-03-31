Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of DTC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

