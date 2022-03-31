Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.89. Solo Brands shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 1,987 shares.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

