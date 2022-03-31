Solstein Capital LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Illumina by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Illumina by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Illumina by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,191 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $353.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

