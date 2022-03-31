Solstein Capital LLC Sells 322 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.65. 526,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.84 and its 200-day moving average is $280.90. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $222.82 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.