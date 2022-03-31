Solstein Capital LLC Sells 700 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 117,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Intel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,450,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,710,000 after purchasing an additional 275,438 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Intel by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,214,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $204.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.