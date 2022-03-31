Solstein Capital LLC Sells 718 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.04. 522,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,122,281. The firm has a market cap of $612.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

