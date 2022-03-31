Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.88. 1,148,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,082,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SONM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.
Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.
