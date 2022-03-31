Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

