Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 204,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,804. The company has a market capitalization of $804.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

