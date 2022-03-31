Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Shares Down 4.3%

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). 36,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 79,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Sourcebio International from GBX 205.30 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The company has a market capitalization of £81.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

