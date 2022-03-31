SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $35,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $180.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.