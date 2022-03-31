SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,147,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

