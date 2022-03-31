SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Lifted by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

