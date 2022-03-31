SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 122,300 shares.The stock last traded at $210.29 and had previously closed at $211.61.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

