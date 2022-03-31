Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00211269 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00029445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.00413013 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

