Spell Token Market Cap Hits $398.82 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Spell Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $398.82 million and $102.32 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00037182 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00107231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 92,266,180,585 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Spell Token Coin Trading

