Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $439,500.00 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $1,448,750.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,599 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $17,413.11.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 48,488 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $601,736.08.

On Monday, January 10th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 8,867 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $114,650.31.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,656. The stock has a market cap of $280.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

