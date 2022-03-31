Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $46.57 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,024 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $58,709,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after buying an additional 742,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.