Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.82

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.82 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 35.90 ($0.47). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 35.90 ($0.47), with a volume of 529,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Sportech in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a market cap of £34.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.78.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Venues and Sportech Lotteries segments.

