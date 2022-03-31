Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Up 3.9%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STMGet Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €48.28 ($53.05) and last traded at €48.28 ($53.05). 42,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.48 ($51.08).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($89.01) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($91.21) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57.

Stabilus Company Profile (ETR:STM)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

