Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Up 3.9%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €48.28 ($53.05) and last traded at €48.28 ($53.05). 42,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.48 ($51.08).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($89.01) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($91.21) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

