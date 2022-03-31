Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Stable Road Acquisition news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $736,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,046,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Stable Road Acquisition worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stable Road Acquisition stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 481,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,483. Stable Road Acquisition has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stable Road Acquisition in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

