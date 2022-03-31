Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SGBLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,583. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.
About Standard Bank Group (Get Rating)
