Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SGBLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,583. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

