Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $66,429,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,645 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $17,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $14,657,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

