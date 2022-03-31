State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,676 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pool by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $2,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pool by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Pool by 185.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after buying an additional 36,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool stock traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.78. 3,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $335.24 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.67.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.