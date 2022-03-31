State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Shares of GE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.04. 1,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

