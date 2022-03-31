State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,112 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.38. 2,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.20.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

