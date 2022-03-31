State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,808,000 after acquiring an additional 210,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH traded down $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $289.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.22 and its 200 day moving average is $304.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $268.51 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

