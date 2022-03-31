State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,287. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

