State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.85 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,257,000 after acquiring an additional 119,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.51. 19,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,548. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average is $91.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

