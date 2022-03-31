State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.80. 13,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,292. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $111.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

