State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,181,131. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.