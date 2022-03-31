State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 49,734 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,734 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after buying an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 451.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 772,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz stock remained flat at $$39.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 44,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,560. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

