State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sysco by 740.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

SYY traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

