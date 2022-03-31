State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $102.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,668,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

