State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.00. 7,937,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

