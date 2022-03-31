State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197,465 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after purchasing an additional 802,664 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,132,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 674,084 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 651,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after purchasing an additional 569,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,577 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.06.

